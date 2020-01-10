Quit now!, Azwanbro tells Latheefa

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Khairul Azwan Harun has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya to resign immediately, following the disclosure of audio recordings allegedly implicating Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Khairul, who is better known as Azwanbro, said the it would safeguard the image and integrity of the anti-graft agency as the release was against the rule of law.

“Without prejudice to my statement in this paragraph, I urge all members of parliament to refer Latheefa to the Parliament Select Committee for damaging MACC’s name and credibility.

“I have also instructed my lawyer Datuk M Reza Hassan to advise on my rights under the provision of law,” he said in a statement today.

On Jan 8, Latheefa played nine clips of phone conversations between Jan 5, 2016, and July 29, 2016, totalling 45 minutes at a press conference.

The phone recordings were allegedly of the former prime minister and several officials discussing dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International in 2016.

Apart from Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, 17 other names were also mentioned, including Khairul.

Latheefa was quoted as saying: “Based on our understanding, there are signs of abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and fabrication of false evidence.”

In the same statement, Khairul also denied that he was involved in 1MDB and SRC International, and MACC’s claim of criminal conspiracy, adding that it was merely a political game.