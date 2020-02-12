Missing fishermen found

GEORGE TOWN: The three fishermen, reported missing at sea after their boat experienced engine failure about eight nautical miles off Muka Head near here yesterday, have been found.

They were found by one of the victims’ father this evening.

State Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Hamizan Harun said the boat and the victims would be brought to the Tanjung Dawai jetty.

“We have received confirmation that the boat and the victims were found about 7.30pm today.

“However, the location can’t be ascertained as the boat is not equipped with a GPS. The boat and the three victims are on the way to the jetty now,” he said.

Earlier today, a search and rescue (SAR) operation was activated to locate the victims.

They have been identified as Muhamad Asmandi Awang, 32, Mohamad Shapie Ismail, 54, and Thai national Ma-Useng Mama, in his 40s.

The Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Langkawi received a report at 12.01am today that a fishing boat with three fishermen on board had failed to return to the Tanjung Dawai jetty.

The complainant, Awang Mat Shah, was informed by other fishermen that they had stumbled upon his son’s stalled boat off Muka Head.