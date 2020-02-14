KL condo under construction partially collapses; workers trapped

KUALA LUMPUR: A condominium under construction at Jalan Desa Bakti 2, Taman Desa here, partially collapsed at 3.40pm today during heavy rain.

It is learnt that at least one person was injured, but his condition is stable.

However, according to a one-minute video clip released by EdgeProp Malaysia on its Twitter page, several construction workers are trapped in the rubble.

It is learnt that more than 20 firefighters from different units of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department are at the site.

Brickfields police confirmed the incident when contacted and said that police are also at the site, along with a team of medical officers.

More to come