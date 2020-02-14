Condo calamity: Second trapped victim rescued, SAR concludes

KUALA LUMPUR: The second victim who was trapped after a section of an under-construction condominium in Taman Desa collapsed, has been rescued.

City Fire and Rescue Department said the second victim was a 23-year-old Bangladeshi who was found at 9.39pm, hours after the search and rescue (SAR) operation was mounted. He has been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment.

The sixth floor of the under-construction condominium had partially collapsed at about 3.47pm today.

A spokesman from the Fire and Rescue department said the SAR has been concluded as no other victim was trapped in the rubble.

The first victim, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi, is currently being treated at HKL's critical zone.

Immediately after the collapse, mayor Datuk Nor Hisham A Dahlan issued a stop work order against the developer.

The developer, Maxim Holdings, has confirmed the incident on the condominium's Facebook page, adding that its cause would be investigated.