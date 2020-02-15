No evidence recovered Covid-19 patients can be re-infected

IPOH: There is no evidence that individuals who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection can be re-infected, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said normally any individual who recovers from a viral infection will have immunity against that virus.

“It is feared that a re-infection can occur, but so far there is no evidence this can happen. Usually, after a viral infection it is rare to get a secondary infection by the same virus because we are protected by the immunity created.

“In China, for example, doctors use blood plasma of patients who have recovered (from Covid-19) to treat seriously ill people, but we need data to know whether it works or not,” he told reporters after handing over school security monitoring equipment, here, today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced that so far seven individuals infected by COVID-19 have recovered and were allowed to return home. -- BERNAMA