15th case in Malaysia recovers from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A 59-year-old woman, who is the 15th case of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Malaysia, has recovered from the illness and was discharged today.

She was treated at Permai Hospital in Johor Baru.

The woman, from Wuhan, China, arrived in Johor from Singapore on Jan 24 with her husband, son and daughter-in-law.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said there are no new reported cases today, bringing the total number of patients receiving treatment to 14 and total number of cases discharged was eight.

“For the eight cases that have been discharged, they have undergone Covid-19 detection tests and have been negative for two consecutive times,” she said in a statement today.