US woman from cruise ship tests positive again for Covid-19 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: An American passenger from a cruise ship docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time here, the government said, after the cruise operator sought further tests.

The government said yesterday that the 83-year-old woman, who had been onboard the MS Westerdam, operated by a unit of Carnival Corp, had tested positive for the virus after arriving here from Cambodia. She was the first from the ship, which was carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, to test positive.

But the cruise ship operator had sought more tests. Cambodian authorities also called on Malaysia to review its test results.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Waz Azizah Wan Ismail today said a retest was carried out on the American late last night and she tested positive again. Her husband tested negative. - Reuters