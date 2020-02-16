Covid-19: Significant drop in fake news following quick action by government

MARANG: Quick action by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in collaboration with the police has seen a drop in the spread of fake news related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith said to date, at least 12 individuals have been charged for such offences nationwide.

“At first, when the warning was issued we saw there were still people who thought the warning had no effect, but after 12 individuals had been charged, then only they realised what the consequences were.

“Currently, the number (fake news) has significantly reduced and everyone is cautious, which is a positive sign,” he told reporters after visiting the Pasar Binjai Rendah, here, in conjunction with the "Info on Wheels" (IOW) programme today.

Cases of fake news dissemination are being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In the meantime, he said the implementation of the IOW programme by the Information Department across the country received very positive feedback from the people as they could understand all the initiatives provided by the government.

“So far, many have said the programme is good and hope it will continue to be implemented in the future as they can meet face-to-face with the implementing agency.

“Among the feedback that we have received is that the people want the use of e-cash to be broadened and some have suggested that the conditions for I-Suri be relaxed so that more people can enjoy its benefits,” he said.

The IOW programme, which started on Jan 23 to date has been held at 4,162 locations nationwide that were frequented by people by providing full information about several government initiatives for the people like the Cost of Living allowance, I-Suri, Peka B40, MySalam, Covid-19 and e-cash. -- BERNAMA