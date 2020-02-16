'Health Ministry was not informed of UM's decision'

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry was not informed by the management of Universiti Malaya (UM) of its decision to deploy student volunteers to provide “hospitality assistance and medical administration” for international peers from China during the university’s registration for the new semester.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry would follow up with UM to find out why its authorities had done so instead of deploying its medical staff for the task.

“We were not informed,” Dr Dzulkefly said when asked on the matter.

In a Facebook post, Tun Ahmad Zaidi Residential College (KK10) Caretaker Action Committee chairman Muhammad Aiman Mohd Firhad said the 14 students had only volunteered to handle the registration of students from China in early February.

In a series of screenshots along with the FB post, it is understood that KK10 was the unit identified to place all Chinese national students in ‘isolation’.

“We initially volunteered to handle the registration of the ‘mobility students’ on Feb 10 and Feb 11. But on Feb 3, the principal told us that KK10 will be the isolation location of the China students (postgraduates, undergraduates or mobility).

“We were also told that our job was just to handle the registration of the rooms and nothing more.

“The postgraduate students from China returned on Feb 5, and we tried our best to manage them without any proper simulation or preparation to handle these students, in the midst of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged UM to take steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection to all its staff and students.

“This is what Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been reminding us all, to be vigilant against Covid-19 and take preventive measures,” she said.