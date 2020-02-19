Come back to Malaysia if you have Covid-19, IGP tells Jho Low

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, once made the city of Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei as one of his hiding places, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid said this information was gleaned by the police in the course of their investigation into Low’s whereabouts and role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal.

“Previously, he (Low) was confirmed to have been hiding in Wuhan, based on international investigations. But there has been no new information on whether he has fled the city following the Covid-19 outbreak,” he told reporters after an event at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL), here, today.

Abdul Hamid said if Low has been infected with Covid-19, he should return to Malaysia as the country has been proven to be among the best in treating the infection.

“I would like to tell him that if he has been infected (with Covid-19), come back to Malaysia. For now, the Health Ministry is among the best, they have cured nine people already,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, asked on Low’s status on Interpol’s Red Notice, he said the businessman has already been placed as a wanted individual on the list.

He said the Red Notice, however, is not made publicly accessible via the Interpol website.

“The Red Notice has two categories; one which can be shared with the public and another limited only to enforcement agencies.

“On queries by some quarters concerning Low’s Red Notice status, I can confirm that he is listed in there,” he said.

A Red Notice is issued when an individual is wanted by a government for prosecution or punishment.

Low has been accused of misappropriating funds from 1MDB and of having laundered its assets through financial institutions in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg.