140-year-old 'Tukang Kahar' home now open to public

KUALA PILAH: "Tukang Kahar”, the home of a carpenter known for his unique sculpting skills in Negri Sembilan many years ago, opened its doors to the public on Feb 10.

The 140-year-old house, located next to the Royal Seri Menanti Museum here, is living proof of the mastery of Malay carpentry, craftsmanship and architectural skills — all without the use of a single

metal nail or screw.

It was moved from its original site at Kampung Tengah, near here, in 2014.

Negri Sembilan Museum Board director Shamsuddin Ahmad said the Tukang Kahar house had undergone a restoration process.

According to him, only 15 visitors were allowed to be on the wooden log house at any point of time.

Visiting hours are from 9am to 5pm.

“Tukang Kahar, or his real name Kahar Siak Bakhi, was a carpenter and sculptor who came from Kampung Tengah.

“He inherited the carpentry knowledge and craftsmanship from his father, Siak Bakhi, who also worked as a carpenter and was originally from Acheh.

“The sculpting art of Tukang Kahar was very different from that of other craftsmen.

“Because of his unique talent, he was only commissioned to work on important buildings and structures, such as palaces and mosques. This was to ensure high quality sculpting,”he added.

Shamsuddin said that due to his unique carpentry skills, Tukang Kahar was entrusted with building the Istana Lama Seri Menanti, a four-storey timber palace that used wooden dowels and rivets.

“The palace stands on 99 pillars, including four mainpillars (tiang seri) measuring 67 feet each. Construction work began in 1902 and it was completed in 1908.” -- Bernama