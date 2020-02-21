Hanipa: New policy on fake news possible if warranted

PUTRAJAYA: The government is not ruling out the possibility of formulating and implementing a new policy if the amount of fake news disseminated on sensitive issues reaches a ‘pressing’ level.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, however, said that present laws and task forces in place to combat the circulation of lies and slander are still enforceable.

Hanipa stressed that the Pakatan Harapan government has no intention of reviving the defunct Anti-Fake News Act, although the amount of fake news circulated has reached a level that he described as “breaching a threshold.”

“So far, we have not drafted any new policy.

“The existing policy, in which we are against the dissemination of sensitive content related to the 3Rs (Race, Religion and Royalty) is still enforceable.

“However, if the situation becomes pressing, and if it is needed, then we have no choice but to resort to (formulating) a new policy,” he told reporters here today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith was present.

Hanipa, who is a deputy minister in charge of law, was asked to comment on a statement by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who had said that the ministry is in the process of gathering opinions on the creation of a new policy to curb the spread of fake news.

“Today, I want to send a message to all: Be careful with your actions. If you are found to be involved in any act of spreading lies and defamation, we will go after you.

“We do not care who you are. The government has every tool (to go after you). We are going to charge you in court. If it is needed, we are going to go and raid your house. Because it is too much. You have breached the threshold.

“Having said that, we are not curtailing freedom of speech. We have no problem if you want to criticise the government. Even Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) has been criticised by groups from outside the country such as Israel and India.

“The moment you resort to spreading fake news, that is too much as it will create uneasiness,” he said.

Hanipa and Eddin also announced the beginning of a new crackdown against quarters spreading fake news and lies.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), they said, have set-up their respective task forces to address the issue.

“I would like to issue a warning to all quarters: Do not ever think that you can hide behind fake accounts (on social media to spread lies and fake news).

“(W)ith technological advancement, we can trace and locate the owner of fake accounts. This is a reminder to all,” said Eddin.

From January last year until yesterday (Feb 20), Eddin said eight people were slapped with nine charges of disseminating fake news.

During the same period, Eddin said, the MCMC received 939 complaints and conducted 62 investigations related to irresponsible persons or quarters who had spread fake news.

The cases mentioned by Eddin do not include eight cases investigated and prosecuted for spreading fake news related to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“From the eight cases, four cases have been prosecuted under the Penal Code. The remaining cases, which were investigated by the MCMC, are expected to be charged today under the Penal Code,” he added.