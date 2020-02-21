DBKL to come down hard on traders who still use plastic straws

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is going to come down hard on traders and business operators who are still using plastic straws and for failing to comply with the use of biodegradable packing products in the federal capital.

Starting from March 1, DBKL promised a stricter enforcement and stern action on anyone who failed to comply with the plastic ban, as part of its effort to become an environmental-friendly city.

KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said although it had been almost two months since the ban was enforced, some businesses are still adamant in using plastic straws for their beverages.

He said the ban on non-degradable plastic packaging was first enforced in 2017 by the Federal Territories Ministry, however, the ban on plastic straws only took effect on Jan 1 this year.

“We had given advance notice and adequate time for them to replace the plastic 'use-and-throw' straws to the new biodegradable ones. I think it’s fair for us to carry out inspections and enforcement on stubborn traders and business operators who refuse to comply, starting next month," he said.

He said penalties/punishment for those who flout the law would include the risk of having their business operation licence revoked, fines and imprisonment of not exceeding a year, depending on the offence and charges.

"Any business operators or traders who are found to be using banned plastic products and straws would be subject to enforcement under the Local Council Act 1976.

“Offenders can be charged with one or more charges under the FT Licensing Act 2016, Trade, Business and Industrial Licensing Act 2016, the Food Placement Act 2016 or other related acts.

“They could also be served with a RM1,000 compound or fines up to RM2,000, other than losing their trading licence and their rights over the deposit with City Hall," he said.

Nor Hisham added that the move is in line with the government's intention to make the cities, especially the capital Kuala Lumpur green and environmentally friendly while promoting a healthy living among its citizens.

He said licensees are prohibited from using polystyrene, single-use plastic bags and can only use biodegradable or compostable products endorsed by Sirim Berhad such as the SIRIM ECO-001: 2018 or SIRIM ECO-009: 2016 certified products.