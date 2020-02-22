Respect the consensus, says Anwar

BANGI: PKR members have been urged to respect the consensus pertaining to the power transition reached at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting Friday night.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision achieved was based on a consensus, which also includes his and the party’s decision.

“Hence, I’m urging all PKR members to adhere and respect the decision,” he said after attending the National Muslim Students Association (PKPIM) gathering, here.

Anwar was asked on the dissatisfaction among PKR members following the consensus reached by PH component party leaders on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad handing over power to the Port Dickson member of parliament.

It was reported that Otai Reformis, a pro Anwar group, had vowed to take to the streets if no date was set for the handover of power during the council meeting.

Anwar said as the leader of PKR, he would not allow anyone to "attack" the decision.

The PKR supremo said the focus right now is on improving the economic situation, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dr Mahathir in a press conference on Friday night, after chairing the presidential council meeting, said that no date has been fixed for the succession plan.

He said the PH Presidential council made a unanimous decision to allow him to set the date.

Previously, Dr Mahathir had said that he would transfer power to Anwar after the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November.

Asked on claims that the atmosphere was tense during the meeting, Anwar said, “It was not something unusual when it comes to democratic meetings."

“I don’t think that it would become an issue. The most important thing was that no one questioned the transition, and our decision, that Dr Mahathir is the seventh prime minister and Anwar is the eighth prime minister.”

On the sentiment that the meeting failed to set a date for the transfer due to lack of support from MPs, Anwar described it as nothing more then a political propaganda.