American woman recovering, now negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The American woman who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in this country from Cambodia is now recovering well.

The 83-year-old was Malaysia's 22nd Covid-19 case.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said after over 72 hours of treatment being administered, the woman has shown positive signs of recovery.

She was subsequently tested again for Covid-19, twice with a gap of 24 hours each, and both tests came back negative.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the repeat detection test was carried out to ensure the patient has recovered and was negative for the virus.

"The patient is still being monitored at the Sungai Buloh Hospital as she is having slight cough," he said.

The American woman was a passenger on board the MS Westerdam cruise ship that docked in Cambodia. Together with her husband, they were among the ship's passengers who flew here, and arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via a Malaysia Airlines flight, chartered by the cruise ship company.

Thermal scanner at the airport found her to be symptomatic afterwhich she was transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Clinical and x-ray tests found that she had pneumonia and she was placed in an isolation ward.

She was then tested for Covid-19 twice, with both results coming back positive for the virus.