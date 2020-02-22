Anwar: Review sentences on Daesh detainees

BANGI: The government has been urged to review sentences meted out on some individuals associated with Daesh militants, as their involvement with the terrorist group could not be established.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the sentences should be reviewed if they were disproportionate with the offences.

“I had raised the matter to the respective authorities, including the Home Ministry, that there were some Daesh detainees whose involvement with the terrorist groups could not be established,” he told reporters after attending the National Muslim Students Association (PKPIM) gathering held here.

Anwar was asked on the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) decision yesterday to drop all charges against 12 people who were accused of supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

He said some of the cases he came across when he was in Sungai Buloh prison were deemed as minor offences.

“These included possessing shirts linked to terrorist groups or a donation to a neighbour. I feel like the current punishment is enough for the offence.”

Anwar, however, stressed that his calls were not in support, or in defence of terrorism.

“I hope this matter can be reviewed and I believe the same consideration should be given to them as the LTTE detainees,” he said.

Yesterday, Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said there were compelling reasons not to pursue charges against the accused, foremost of which was that "there is no realistic prospect of conviction" against any of them for the 34 charges they were facing.

Thomas said it was commonplace for people to have idols to which hero-worship was displayed.

“… millions of people across the globe admire Lenin, Stalin, Mao Tse Tung or Che Guevara, and the likes.

“Having their photos and other representations in one’s mobile phone or on a Facebook account does not transform one into being a terrorist.

“Just because each of these leaders used terror or violence to achieve their political goals it does not mean that an ardent supporter online should be regarded as a terrorist or is planning a terrorist act," Thomas said.