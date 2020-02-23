Dr Mahathir leading the nation is Sabah's priority - Mohd Shafie

SEMPORNA: The priority in Sabah is not transition of leadership but for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead Malaysia following the Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory in the last general election.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said as president of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) working in coalition with PH, he had voiced his opinion on the importance of having Dr Mahathir lead the nation as prime minister.

“Leadership transition is not a simple task. It (transition) is not a priority (for Sabah). The people want employment opportunities though the world economic situation is increasingly challenging,” he told reporters after a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme here today.

According to Mohd Shafie, focus should be on steering the economy forward in line with the people’s demand for a better life.

He said this when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s announcement that no date has been set for the leadership transition after chairing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting last night.

At the CSR event Mohd Shafie presented personal donations to students aged between seven and 12. In addition, 1200 needy students in Semporna received schooling aid and pocket money courtesy of Sabah Electricity, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Sabah Energy Corporation. – BERNAMA