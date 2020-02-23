'Eat Smart, Save Food' programme cuts food waste by 43pct

Malaysia prides itself on being a food haven, but the amount of food wasted will lead to a serious landfill problem. (NSTP/FILE PIC)

EACH day, Malaysians discard 16,000 tonnes of food, which could feed 12 million people a day.

Experts believe that to tackle this problem, people must first change their mindset.

Tsukuba University Policy and Planning Sciences Division Associate Professor Dr Naoko Kaida said the figures from the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) were alarming.

“When food waste goes into landfills, it emits greenhouse gases and has an adverse impact on the climate, contributing to global warming, not to mention wasting money. Hence, everyone must be roped in to curb food waste. It will take time to adopt the culture but it must be done to address this problem.”

Kaida was in Malaysia for the “Eat Smart, Save Food” programme, a food waste reduction project held at four communities in the Klang Valley, namely the Sri Kota public housing in Bandar Tun Razak; People’s Housing Project in Taman Mulia, Cheras; Presint 11 in Putrajaya and government quarters in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

It was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency and managed by Tsukuba University in collaboration with SWCorp, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology, Malaysia Green Technology Corporation and Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia.

Kaida said the project was derived from the concept of barakah (God’s blessing).

Associate Professor Dr Naoko Kaida

“You never know which part of the food contains barakah. You are wasting your money by wasting food. Hence, we want to change the mindset and behaviour of people, and make them understand that food is precious and we should not waste it.”

She said in Japan, the concept of mottanai (waste not, want not) was used to curb food waste.

Kaida said participants were first briefed on it and how they could reduce food waste.

“They were given a weighing scale, garbage bag, and a diary to record their food daily waste, along with the programme’s booklets. We held gatherings with the communities to discuss their progress and share tips, be it on grocery lists or recipes.”

The two-year project, which began in January last year, has led to a 43 per cent cut in food waste within the communities after seven months.

“When the project first started, each household produced an average of 600g of food waste. This gradually decreased to an average of 350g in July. On average, from January to July, each household reduced an average of 27kg of food waste and 68kg of carbon dioxide emissions. They also saved an average of RM300 per household.

“If we were to apply it to every household in the country, this totals RM4.1 billion in savings. I hope this kind of project will spread to throughout Malaysia.”

Although Malaysia prided itself on being a food haven, Kaida said the amount of food wasted, if not properly addressed, could lead to a serious landfill problem.

“Make it a habit to plan what you want to cook and buy only what is needed. You should store groceries properly and when cooking, choose the right food portions and cook just enough food. Leftovers should be stored properly and it could be improvised for the next meal.”