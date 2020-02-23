Sleeping Kitty: Beloved 'Debab' pampered by fussy human mum

KUALA LUMPUR: Cats are lovable, fluffy animals, often treated as part of the family or in some cases, as royalty or ‘anak manja’ (blue-eyed child) – as one netizen recently revealed.

The Twitter-user shared a conversation he had had with his mother on WhatsApp about how to best accommodate their cat, Debab, so as to not disrupt his beauty sleep while their house was being renovated.

“Today, there is some renovation work (in the house), so Debab could not sleep because it is too noisy.

“This is how my mom has spoilt him,” Helmi, who goes by the handle @NerdKid_94 wrote on Twitter, sharing screenshots of the conversation with his mother, who was not at home, along with photos of Debab being pampered.

Helmi had initially sent his mother an image of Debab sleeping on the stairs, to which she said: “Take adik (younger sibling) to the room. Pity him. He might fall. Do not play around. Or put him at the foyer and turn on the fan.”

Helmi did as he was told and shared another photo of Debab sleeping on the carpet.

“Why did you not give him a pillow?,” his mother asked.

He later shared a picture of Debab sleeping on a pillow.

But his mother called on him to get Debab’s “comfy little pillow.”

“Where is adik’s pillow? How can he (Debab) use this pillow. Issh… go get his pillow. Pity him. He must be tired,” his mother replied.

Helmi complied and sent his mother a picture of Debab with his pillow.

Things did not end here.

“Why is his head crooked? He will be in pain later. Put him to sleep properly,” his mother said.

To which Helmi hilariously responded: “Okay, he has adjusted (his sleeping position) on his own.”

As of now, Helmi’s message has been retweeted over 38,000 times and liked by over 40,000 netizens.

Helmi also shared that Debab was a stray cat who was adopted five years ago.

“Just in case y’all wondering, Debab is not a store-bought cat. We do not even know his breed. We picked him up from the drain in front of the house five years ago (six years come April).

“Debab basically kinda chose us as he has been loving and comfortable with us ever since he joined the family.”

Many netizens were able to relate to Helmi’s story, as a number of them shared their hilarious cat moments.

“We have never turned off the fan for him. And we will turn on the air cond for him at night because if he sweats, he will have rashes,” @ImZawani shared.

“My mom also refers to our cat as ‘adik’. She even says ‘tidorlah sayang’ to him while rocking him,” @nrainnatasha said.