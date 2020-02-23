Recovered Malaysian Covid-19 patient glad to be reunited with family

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite spending two weeks in isolation after contracting Covid-19, a 40-year-old woman was more worried for her family than for herself.

The woman – who was tagged as Case No 13 – tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 4, and was subsequently admitted and treated at the isolation ward of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star.

The patient is the younger sister of Case No 9, a 41-year-old man who was the first Malaysian to test positive for Covid-19. He recovered fully on Feb 17.

In an interview with the Health Ministry – an excerpt of which was published on MyHealth portal – Case No 13 said that she was relieved after being discharged on Feb 22, but throughout her isolation period, her mind was only on her family.

“When I received the news (that I had Covid-19), I could not accept it. I was truly worried about my family, especially my children. Luckily, everyone is in good health now. I was relieved when the doctors told me I had recovered.

“Finally, I get to see my family and be outdoors after being isolated for two weeks!” she said.

Case No 13 explained that she was detected through contact tracing by the ministry and was isolated from her family members and friends at an early stage.

“I would like to thank the government for ensuring the well-being of Malaysians during this crisis.

“Before the incident, I had never been admitted to a public hospital, and had a slight misconception over the (quality) of government hospitals’ services.

“The experience I went through proved that government hospitals are able to provide a high quality of service. Malaysians should be proud.

“I thank all the hospital staff for their services throughout my time there,” she said.

Case No 13, also advised all Malaysians to avoid crowded places and to help each other during this time of need.

“Do not hesitate to ask for help or any kind of medical assistance if you are showing symptoms.

“Always wash your hands and avoid crowded places,” she added.