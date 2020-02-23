Political party meetings fueling talks of something big today

KUALA LUMPUR: Several political meetings are being held today, fueling talks of a possible formation of a new political alignment.

Reliable sources in Pakatan Harapan (PH) claimed that the meetings will be followed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong later in the afternoon.

“So far, all is well. Just be on standby. An audience with Agong could even be today. Probably later this afternoon,” one source said, referring to the alleged formation of a unity government.

Another source said there will likely be a major announcement at about 11pm, after all the proceedings of the day were completed.

In Petaling Jaya, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) gathered at their headquarters at 9am this morning.

Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was seen arriving at 9.10am. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Home Minister and Bersatu president, arrived soon after.

Just several kilometres away, members of parliament known to be on PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s camp, met at a hotel.

Among those sighted were cabinet ministers Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Zuraida Kamaruddin, and Baru Bian, as well as other PKR lawmakers Datuk Rashid Hasnon, and Maria Chin Abdullah.

Interestingly, some Bersatu MPs including Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin were also seen at the same hotel.

While Azmin’s aides were seen entering the Sheraton Hotel, the minister, however, on his Twitter account uploaded a series of tweets with pictures that he was celebrating his granddaughter’s birthday with his family around noon today.

It is learnt that Umno Supreme Council members will also attend a “special meeting” at PWTC, slated to begin at 3.30pm.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is also holding a meeting at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur. A source said it was unclear if the meeting involved the alleged unity government plan consisting of Bersatu, GPS, Umno, PAS and a faction from PKR.