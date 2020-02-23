Op Naga last year was a tremendous success

KUANTAN: Op Naga, the multi-agency task force operation led by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to scour Malaysian waters for illegal foreign vessels last year, has proven to be a roaring success.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said "Op Naga Barat" and "Op Naga Timur" which was jointly-coordinated with the police, navy, fisheries and immigration department had benefited the people especially local fishermen.

"Op Naga has helped fishermen to increase their catch at sea which contributes to their socio-economy. The operation helped to curb smuggling activities, selling subsidised diesel and petrol to foreign fishermen and unlawful acts at sea.

"The MMEA recorded 127 from the 197 total number of arrests (during Op Naga). Malaysian waters also recorded "zero piracy" last year and it indicates that MMEA is on the right track to conduct enforcement and safeguard the country's waters," he said in his speech when opening MMEA's 15th Anniversary at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (AMSAS,)here today.

His speech was read out by Home Ministry's Secretary-General Datuk Jamil Rakon.

Muhyiddin also said the MMEA plays a vital role in economic prosperity by ensuring the Malaysian waters are safe for merchant vessels to do business at ports in the country.

"I was informed that some 77,000 cargo vessels and oil-tankers travel along the Straits of Malacca from east to west every year. The number shows an active trading situation that requires an efficient, strategic and consistent monitoring by MMEA to ensure economy continuity, prosperity and sovereignty of the nation," he said.

He also said the infrastructure works on a permanent Maritime Zone in Semporna, Sabah, and Miri, Sarawak, will be completed this year.

"The Maritime Zone in Semporna will further strengthen enforcement in east Sabah especially assisting the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone). The assets and infrastructures will make it easier for MMEA to operate and conduct patrol at sea," he said.

On AMSAS, Muhyiddin said the Home Ministry had initially set aside RM3 milion for repairs but since the amount was not sufficient an additional RM3 million had been allocated this year to complete the works.

Meanwhile Jamil later told reporters that the "Op Naga" would be continued this year with additional assets while patrol vessels that require maintenance will be repaired to ensure enforcement operations at sea were not be jeopardised.

On a separate matter, he said the Home Ministry had approved some RM600 million to purchase four units of the medium lift helicopters.

"Discussions are still in the early stages and it might take between two and three years before the assets are delivered to us. Currently, we already have six units of the helicopters," he said.