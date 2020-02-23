Agong participates in MGA Charity Golf Meet

SHAH ALAM: The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today participated in the 2020 Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) Charity Golf Championship at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club here.

A total of RM1 million was collected in the championship, which was organised for the first time, which would be channeled to the Al-Sultan Abdullah Foundation and the National Young Golfers Development Fund, with each receiving RM500,000.

His Majesty is also the royal patron for MGA.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah teed off the championship at about 8 am.

His Majesty also consented to join 124 golfers taking part in the championship.

MGA chairman Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor also took part in the meet.

Among the corporate bodies which contributed to the charity drive were Ecovest Berhad (RM300,000), Kumpulan Bermaz (RM100,000), Berjaya Berhad (RM100,000) and Genting Berhad (RM100,000).

Meanwhile, Mohd Anwar said MGA organised the charity golf championship with the aim of collecting funds to help needy organisations and to celebrate Al-Sultan Abdullah’s willingness to become the royal patron of the association.

‘’MGA aspires to continue this championship next year due to the encouraging response from local corporate bodies.

MGA will pick two other organisations to be the recipients of the contributions in the next edition,’’ he added. - BERNAMA