Palace treats journalists to KFC

KUALA LUMPUR: As reporters were camped outside Istana Negara today, waiting for updates on the current political turmoil, they were treated to some finger licking goodness.

Palace officials met the reporters outside the gate, carrying bags of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

Heading the group of officials was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's private secretary Colonel (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

Reporters and photographers welcomed the treat as most of them have been camped outside the gates as early as 8am today.

They are presently still waiting for new developments after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad entered the palace at 4.40pm in a black Proton Perdana.