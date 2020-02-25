Pahang cops remind public to be careful with politics-related posts

KUANTAN: The public should refrain from sharing unverified information or posting offensive comments related to the uncertainties surrounding the country's political landscape.

State Police Chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said social media users should exercise self-censorship and verify information that they receive, and not blindly share unverified news which could land them into trouble.

"A lot of news and updates are being circulated on social media sites but the public should be extra careful. Verify the information and refer to the authorities for confirmation or else just ignore the dubious postings.

"There are legal implications when one shares unverified news and information online as they could face charges under the Communications and Multimedia Act," he told reporters after witnessing the handing-over of duties ceremony between outgoing Pahang Criminal Investigation Department (Narcotics) chief Superintendent Lam Thiam Huat to his successor Superintendent Mohd Azam Ab Razak at the State Police headquarters here today.

Rosli was commenting on various postings on social media including a possible cabinet line-up and unverified news on the series of events related to the political turmoil.

Meanwhile, Rosli said district police chiefs in Pahang are keeping close watch on the political scenario in their respective areas especially the movements of political parties and its members.

"So far, everything is under control and people must not be easily convinced with irresponsible postings as it would only create unnecessary confusion. People should not take advantage of the current political scenario and attempt to stir trouble," he said.