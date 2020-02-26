Media feted with ikan patin tempoyak dish

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the scorching sun and never-ending speculations which sent media reporters and cameramen running from one end to the other, there was much relief when they were showered with loads of food, including one of Pahang’s famous dishes, ikan patin tempoyak with plain rice.

The dish was sponsored by Temerloh Catering and came in two lunchbox packs. It was handed to media Practitioners by the Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin at about 1.50pm, outside Gate 2 of Istana Negara.

On top of that, corporate companies and members of the public also came forward to sponsor food, drinks, water bottles, umbrellas, handtowels, mosquito coils and wet tissues. These include Nestle, Tealive, Restoran Ali Maju, Nasi Kandar Express, Dah Makan, Marrybrown and Extra Joss.

Nescafe and Milo had stationed their mobile unit at the location to provide unlimited free drinks as early as 8am.

An ambulance was also on standby for any medical emergency.