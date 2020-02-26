Menara Kuantan 188 set to open this year

KUANTAN: Menara Kuantan 188, formerly known as Menara Teruntum, will be opened to visitors before the end of the year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the 180m tower, a project of the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC), is the newest and tallest landmark in town.

"Menara Kuantan 188 will be operational before the end of this year. The tower will be ranked second after Kuala Lumpur Tower (421m).

“ECERDC has been working closely with the state government to implement various high-impact public projects including the Pekan waterfront and Titik Tengah Semenanjung in Temerloh," he said in his speech during the handing over ceremony between ECERDC and the state government at the tower here on Wednesday.

ECERDC chief executive officer Baidzawi Che Mat said the new landmark, the tallest tower in the East Coast, would be a new icon to spur state’s tourism sector and generate spillover socio-economic activities that would benefit the people.

He said the design concept of the tower, with its upright and tapered profile, was inspired by the shape of the traditional Malay spear tips, as found on the coat of arms of Pahang.

"The design of the tower’s viewing deck is inspired by the flowers and leaves of the White Teruntum plant.

Kuantan 188 will complement other tourism attractions and destinations in Pahang.

"Its viewing decks, restaurant and other activities available in the tower, as well as the surrounding attractions will be a tourist magnet for years to come," he said in his speech.

Visitors to the tower would be able to enjoy a ride up using two glass elevator shafts to the 104m high observation deck for a 360 degree bird’s eye view of the state capital.

A restaurant located 98m above ground level would also offer fantastic views of Kuantan and Sungai Kuantan.