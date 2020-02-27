Malaysia lynchpin for Indo-Pacific connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan sees Malaysia as a strategic lynchpin for greater connectivity, between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Japanese ambassador to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka said his country fully supported the initiatives to enhance physical connectivity through quality infrastructure development in Asean.

“We also support human connectivity through education and human capacity development.

“Not to forget is the maritime connectivity for the safe navigation of vessels, under the free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said in conjunction with the 60th birthday reception of Emperor Naruhito, at the former’s official residence in Jalan Langgak Golf.

His majesty was enthroned on May 1 last year as the 126th emperor of Japan, and it was his first birthday celebration as a monarch in the new Reiwa era.

Present at the event was the then Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who was the minister-in-attendance.

Oka said that Japan also placed priority for the safe passage of vessels through the Straits of Malacca.

“As a beneficiary of the freedom of navigation, Japan has worked more than 50 years with Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia for the safe passage of vessels.

“Based on the solid maritime cooperation, Japan has supported Malaysia’s aspiration to successfully make Port Klang as Asean’s regional training centre for vessel traffic,” said Oka.

He added Japan was grateful to Malaysia for being the first to provide emergency liquefied natural gas, to make up for the energy loss from the nuclear power plant disaster in Fukushima following a great earthquake in 2011.

Japan, he said, thus, would fully back Malaysia’s hosting of the all-important Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

“This is a follow-up to the many visible footprints of cooperation between our countries, that was built on a firm bond of friendship since the independence of Malaya.

“One such example is Japan’s assistance in the construction of the underground tunnel, providing raw water from Pahang to the Langat 2 water treatment plant on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

“This is the first inter-state tunnel in Malaysia and the longest in Asean, which enables sufficient water supply to the Klang Valley,” said Oka.

Another, he added, was the ‘Look-East’ policy initiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which he re-energised in 2018.

“This resulted in more than 17,000 Malaysians being educated and trained in Japan.

“It also led to 1,400 Japanese businesses being established here, creating 340,000 jobs for Malaysians.

“Japan supports Malaysia’s Industrial Revolution 4.0 initiative and the ‘Shared Prosperity Vision 2030’,” he said.

Oka said the year 2020 was very significant for Japan which would host the Tokyo Olympic Games for only the second time after 56 years, on July 24-Aug 9.

“By that time, we want visitors from the world over to witness the country’s full recovery from the earthquake and the current outbreak of the Corona virus, which Japan is supporting global efforts to contain it.

“Our road to recovery is a result from the enormous layers of assistance and bonds of friendship extended to us from all over the world,” he said.