Malaysia's political crisis - As it unfolds

FEB 23, 2020 started off quietly but beginning afternoon, speculations began swirling about a potential political crisis.

Several political parties had meetings on Feb 23, a Sunday, which culminated in rumours of the formation of a new alliance to helm the government.

DAY 1 - Feb 23, 2020 - Sunday

Several political meetings are being held today, fueling talks of a possible formation of a new political alignment.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council meeting ended after six hours, fueling speculation of a big announcement that will make a big impact on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Lawmakers from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) began converging here to attend a meeting at a hotel today.

A motorcade of about 20 vehicles, accompanied by traffic police, was seen entering Istana Negara here at 5.30pm today.

A political realignment involving the formation of a new government is expected to take place soon following the support of more than adequate Parliamentary seats garnered by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The formation of a new Federal government to replace the PH-led government would most probably use the 2009 Perak constitutional crisis as a guide.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed speculations that there have been attempts of a betrayal towards the Pakatan Harapan government.

The formation of a new government coalition is “very likely”, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

There was neither a press conference, nor a big announcement of a political nature at a dinner involving a big group of members of Parliament from both sides of the political divide at the Sheraton Hotel.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Monday while DAP will convene an emergency meeting following a series of peculiar meetings by political bigwigs on Sunday.

Only party presidents were present during the Muafakat Ahli Parlimen dinner at the Sheraton Hotel, Pas secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the “reformasi” (reform) struggle will be continued despite the infighting between him and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

