Travel ban only for visitors from two Korean districts, says Health Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry today clarified that Malaysia only imposed a temporary ban for travellers coming in from two areas in South Korea.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the travel restrictions only apply to South Korea nationals from Daegu City and Cheongdo district.

“This ban, however, would not affect travellers from Daegu and Cheongdo who had left the two areas for more than 14 days before arriving in Malaysia,” he said at the Covid-19 press briefing at Health Ministry here today.

He also said that the temporary ban includes foreign nationals who had passed through Daegu City and Cheongdo district 14 days before arriving in Malaysia.

He said for Malaysians, including travellers, permanent residents, and pass holders (long term social visit pass and students pass) who were in Daegu and Cheongdo district for a 14-day period prior to their arrival in Malaysia, must undergo a health screening by the Health Ministry.

This, he said, came in to effect on Feb 28.

Dr Noor Hisham was clarifying reports yesterday that stated Malaysia has imposed a temporary ban on all South Korea nationals.