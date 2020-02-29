PH: We have 114 MPs now in support of Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan tonight claimed it has 114 members of parliament who are backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, in a Facebook live broadcast of a closed-door meeting between PH leaders at Yayasan Al-Bukhary, showed Selangau MP Baru Bian signing a statutory declaration in support of Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir is seen in the background, among other PH leaders.

Also in the video was Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Baru, who was seen exiting Yayasan Al-Bukhary just minutes after signing the SD, did not stop for reporters at the entrance.