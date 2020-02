KUALA LUMPUR: Several top Pakatan Harapan leaders have arrived for the coalition’s emergency presidential council meeting.

The 9pm meeting is to take place at Yayasan Al-Bukhary where interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to chair the meeting.

Among the leaders spotted entering the building are PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP leaders Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, Liew Chin Tong and Anthony Loke as well as Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.