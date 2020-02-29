GPS congratulates Muhyiddin but declares not in his coalition

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) congratulates Bersatu’s president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth Prime Minister but insisted that they are not part of his Perikatan Nasional’s coalition.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in a statement tonight said the Sarawak-based coalition’s support to Muhyiddin was in the interest of the nation and to save Malaysia from political instability without sacrificing the interest of Sarawak.

“At this juncture, GPS will only be a political party that is friendly to the Perikatan Nasional,” said Abang Johari who is also Sarawak Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, through a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, announced the appointment of Muhyiddin as Prime Minister in line with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

His appointment follows Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the 7th Prime Minister on Monday (Feb 24) before being appointed interim Prime Minister later the same day. – BERNAMA