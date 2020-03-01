Once dropped as DPM, Muhyiddin is now Malaysia's new PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The political turmoil plaguing the country over the past week has finally been solved when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin, 72, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, is expected to take his oath of office before the King at 10.30 am tomorrow at Istana Negara.

His appointment was made possible after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the country’s 7th prime minister on Monday afternoon before being reappointed as interim prime minister a few hours later.

The swearing-in ceremony will definitely be a significant event for the political figure who was once dropped as the deputy prime minister in the 2015 Cabinet reshuffle after criticising the government’s response to the corruption allegations.

Muhyiddin has also held the post of UMNO vice-president and deputy president before being sacked in 2016 for his stand and principle in defending the rights of the public, the good name of the party, and the national interest.

Muar-born Muhyiddin is one of the founding members of Bersatu in 2016 before it became one of the four parties that made up the coalition of hope or Pakatan Harapan (PH) that won the 14th general election (GE14). Bersatu pulled out of the coalition the same day Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister.

Muhyiddin is definitely a leader with vast experience in government’s administration as not only he had held the post of deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2015, he had also held several ministerial portfolios, with the last being the Minister of Home Affairs.

He has also previously served as Minister of Education, Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Minister of International Trade and Industry under previous governments.

He has also held the post of Johor Menteri Besar.

Graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Malay Studies from Universiti Malaya, Muhyiddin is currently the Member of Parliament of Pagoh and State Assemblyman of Gambir in Johor - the two seats which he contested and won in the GE14.

He married Puan Sri Norainee Abd Rahman in 1972 and they have four children. – BERNAMA