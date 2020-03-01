Pizza treats by new PM for camped journalists

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took some time off to treat journalists camped at his residence in Bukit Damansara to dinner tonight.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament emerged from his residence at 8.15pm and handed over boxes of pizza to journalists who had camped out at his private home for the last few days to report on the latest going-on and his movement.

The pizza treat was his way to show his concern on the well-being of the journalists.

He handed over boxes of pizza to journalists who had camped out at his private home. -NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH

“How long have you camped out, two days?” he asked.

Visitors, politicians, party leaders and well-wishers had been visiting the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president non-stop since early this morning.

Muhyiddin took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new prime minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.