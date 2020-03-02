UDA Holdings board member tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) today confirmed that a member of its board of directors has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, UDA said that the employee is currently being treated in isolation at a government hospital here.

"UDA is taking proactive measures to identify those who had been in contact with the person.

"UDA is also cooperating with the Health Ministry on this matter," the statement said.

UDA stressed that its management is committed to taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"This effort is taken to prioritise the health and safety of all of our employees," it added.

It also said that preventive measures are being strengthened at the company's subsidiaries, such as AnCasa Hotel Kuala Lumpur, where steps are being taken to sanitise the premises in line with the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures.