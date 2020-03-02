I am PM for all, says Muhyiddin in first address to the nation

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in his first address to the nation tonight, vowed to become the prime minister for all Malaysians.

“I am a brother to the Malays, the Chinese, the Indians, the Sikhs, the Ibans, the Kadazans, the Dusun, the Murut and those of various ethnicities.

"I am your prime minister. Even if you are a farmer, a fisherman, a trader, a civil servant or a private sector employer, I am your prime minister.

“I urge you to support me to undertake this huge responsibility entrusted on me. Give me a chance to utilise my 40 years of experience in politics and government. I give you my heart and soul.

“Give me some time to outline a path under this new administration which I will explain to the people as soon as possible,” he said.

Muhyiddin, during the public address, said he had to explain what had transpired leading to his acceptance of being Malaysia's eighth prime minister so that his sincerity would not be questioned.

He said the decision to accept the appointment was to prevent Malaysia from being dragged into a prolonged political crisis.

“I came forward to offer a solution when both candidates (for the prime minsiter post) did not get a majority.

"From the start, I and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) gave our full support to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but he did not get the support of other MPs.

"Therefore, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong took the wise decision to invite party leaders to propose another candidate who might get the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

“At the time my name was proposed by Bersatu and other parties. According to them, I had the majority support.

"I had thought deeply before making decision (to accept it). What kinds of options I have? Support Dr Mahathir, who did not have the majority support or accept the PM post.

“If I support Dr Mahathir, the crisis would continue and might lead to snap elections. In this situation, as a leader, I had to seek a solution.

"I met with Dr Mahathir and asked him to support me. In that meeting with two other party leaders he said he was ready to make way for me if I had the majority support,” he added.

Muhyiddin said with that, he had accepted his nomination as the prime minister.

“I know there are those who are angry at me, calling me a traitor. Listen carefully. I am not a traitor. I am here to save the country being dragged further into crisis.”

Muhyiddin also said that he was aware of the people’s aspiration to steer the country back on track and not to be dragged into further crisis.

“I have no intention of creating confrontation with anyone. I wish to clarify things so that my sincerity is not questioned.” he said.

The prime minister also assured the people that his cabinet would comprise of clean individuals, with calibre.

“The priority is to increase administrative integrity and management. Fight corruption and abuse of power.

"I also know what people want is a governmet that is sensitive and efficient in solving the people’s problems and have the means to meet their daily needs.

“I also know the need for quality healthcare services at affordable cost.

"This will also be my priority. In facing the Covid-19 outbreak, let us together maintain our health and hygiene,’ he said, adding that he would focus on education too by making it stronger.

Muhyiddin added that his administration would focus on making the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 a reality.