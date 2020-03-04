Agong's birthday moved from June 6 to June 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The public holiday to mark the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been moved from June 6 to June 8 this year.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali announced this today, saying this had been agreed upon by the government to move it to the first Monday in the month of June throughout Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s ruling years as the King.

“The King’s birthday has been declared as a public holiday. The government has agreed that the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for this year will be moved from Saturday, June 6, to Monday, June 8.

“It is also agreed that starting 2021, and throughout his ruling, the King’s birthday will fall on the first Monday in the month of June, every year,” the statement read.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was sworn in and signed his oath of office as Malaysia’s new King on Jan 31, 2019 to replace Sultan Muhammad V who stepped down on Jan 6 in the same year.

His Majesty was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, succeeding his late father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, on Jan 15 last year and was elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the Conference of Rulers on Jan 24, 2019.