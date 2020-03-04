Health Ministry to offer sample-taking services at home for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Ministry plans to offer testing for Covid-19 to the public soon.

The ministry in its official twitter account informed that the service, through collaboration with a private entity, will be charged by the company providing it.

“The ministry in collaboration with the private sector will introduce sample-taking service for Covid-19, for anyone who wished to be tested at home.

“Fees will be charged by the private company,” the tweet read.

It also added that the official statement on such service will be made soon.

The tweet came on the heels of 14 new confirmed cases from a new Covid-19 cluster, bringing the number of cases to 50.

In another tweet, the ministry also advised those who have previously travelled to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran to seek health advisory first instead of going directly to any health facilities.

“For medical advice please refer to virtual health advisory (Ask Doctor) at its official website moh.gov.my and contact the CPRC hotline at 03- 88810200; 03-88810700 and 03-88810600,” it read.

For after-office hours (after 5pm), the public are advised to contact private health practitioner services at doctoroncall.com.my/coronavirus or bookdoc.com (24 hours), with charges applicable.