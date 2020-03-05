Health D-G: Discovery of two strains of Covid-19 must be studied

KUALA LUMPUR: Peking University’s recent claim that there are now two strains of the novel Covid-19 coronavirus must be examined by Malaysian health authorities.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry must analyse the scientific journal detailing the university’s study before using it as a basis in its research on the coronavirus.

“We need to read the scientific journal before commenting,” he told the New Straits Times in a WhatsApp message.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the Institute of Medical Research is in the midst of exploring the serology of the virus to isolate it, while also looking at its genomics and mapping as part of a mission to assist the global community in coming up with a cure or vaccine.

“But ‘novel’ means new, so there is a lot we need to learn on this new virus,” he added.

CNBC reported that the university’s School of Life Sciences and Institut Pasteur of Shanghai found a more aggressive type of the coronavirus which had accounted for roughly 70 per cent of analysed strains, while 30 per cent had been linked to a less aggressive type.

The more aggressive type of virus was found to be prevalent in the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan – the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected late last year.

But the frequency of the emergence of the aggressive virus strain has decreased from early January.

Researchers said their results indicate the development of new variations of the spike in Covid-19 cases, which is "likely caused by mutations and natural selection besides recombination."

"These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease Covid-19,” the researchers reportedly said.

Researchers have, however, cautioned that data examined in the study was still "very limited," emphasising that follow-up studies of a larger set of data would be needed to gain a "better understanding" of the evolution and epidemiology of Covid-19.