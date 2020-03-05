Refer to us first before digging, TNB tells contractors

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has recorded 689 cases of power supply disruption last year, caused by third-party digging works, which effected its 530,000 customers.

“We would like to reiterate to all those who carry out digging works to contact TNB first before commencing any work.

“Early reviews with us can reduce the risk of damaging TNB underground cables, thereby reducing supply disruption,” said TNB Distribution Network head (Operations) Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood, in a statement Thursday.

The most recent supply disruption happened in Larkin, Johor affecting 8,000 customers.

The disruption resulted from damaged TNB cable at Jalan Dato Jaafar (near the Johor Baru South police headquarters). The incident happened at 1.31am and lasted until 4.47am on Feb 27.

It was the sixth case following the damage to TNB cable between the Kajang transmission main intake (PMU) and Kajang MRT main switching station (SSU) on February 19, due to third-party digging works.

The damage in Kajang, Selangor, has put the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) operation of the Sungai Buloh to Kajang (SBK) route on a halt.

TNB urged contractors to notify the work to be done via the 'Call Before You Dig' portal at www.cbyd.com.my which allows contractors to check with utility providers about cable or pipelines in the work area.

For information on power outages, contractors and users should contact TNB Careline 15454 TNB Careline for enquiries.