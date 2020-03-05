Suhakam speaks to 35 kids to learn issues they face

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) recently spoke to a group of 35 children aged between 8 and 17 across the Peninsula.

Suhakam children’s commissioner Professor Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal said this was to identify issues faced by children in the country.

During the consultation session, they found that these children were concerned about their privacy, social issues such as bullying and suicide cases, the environment, and disability-friendly facilities.

Held in Kuala Lumpur, the session also included 10 children from Majlis Perwakilan Kanak-Kanak (MPKK), four children with special needs, two from a tahfiz school and one Orang Asli child, one refugee and an environmental advocate.

“On their right to privacy, the children urge adults not to share their personal information or pictures without their consent, because they are concerned about their safety.

“They also feel there should be more age-appropriate content in the mass media as movies nowadays contain too many violent scenes.

"They also feel social media platforms like ‘Tik-Tok’ encourage young girls to dress and dance inappropriately,” said Suhakam in a statement.

During the consultation session, the children were also concerned about the number of suicide cases among primary and secondary school children, related to stress.

“The number of suicides were caused by high parental expectations on them to get good exam grades, bullying, teachers ‘picking on them’ and the ineffectiveness of school counsellors.

“Many suggested that counsellors must be qualified and given proper training,” it read.

On bullying, the children said this was perpetrated either by seniors, peers or teachers.

They requested urgent action to be taken as they view bullying as serious and could affect their studies.

“If bullies are children, they must be given counselling and proper assistance to make them realise that their actions are wrong.

“And if the bullies are teachers, they must be removed from the profession and action taken against them,” the commission said.

The group also believe that there should be more facilities for those with special needs.

“They feel that most schools are not disability-friendly, where lifts, wheelchairs and specific lanes are not readily available.

“Children with special needs would like to use e-books so they do not have to carry too many books to class. They also want schools to have more lockers to ensure students would not have to carry heavy backpacks to school,” it added.

On education, the group also believed that children have the right to quality education without discrimantion, and also access to higher education institutions.

Suhakam said the details from the consultation session would be shared with relevant governmental agencies.