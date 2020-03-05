IGP says high-profile trials will continue

PORT KLANG: Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has assured today that all high-profile cases, currently on trial, will continue despite the country’s recent political impasse.

He said the court cases were still under the jurisdiction of the Attorney-General's office and courts.

“So far, there are no changes (on the cases) as they are undergoing legal process. It is not a political process as these (cases) have had their trials determined or are in the midst of trial. They will go on as scheduled.

“No one can prevent them as these (cases) are under the Attorney-General and judiciary,” Hamid told reporters after a strategic cooperation declaration ceremony between the police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency at the Region 1 marine police base here today.

He said it would be an offence if any person or quarter issued a directive to close any of those court cases.

There was much focus on these high-profile cases after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, and subsequent the appointment of new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Among the cases were those involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

When asked if there would also be changes within the force following the change in the federal leadership, Hamid replied in the negative.

He said the police will carry out their duty as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

"If there are changes or transfers, it will be due to the many senior officers who will retire this year." he said.