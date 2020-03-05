No ban on public gatherings, conferences - Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: The government has yet to impose bans on public gatherings, including conferences in response to the Covid-19 outbreak that has entered its second wave with a total of 55 confirmed cases to date in Malaysia.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country is in an early containment phase and that the situation related to Covid-19 is still under control.

“As of now, the situation is still under control since we are in the early containment phase.

“Hence, we have no restrictions for any quarters and the people to participate in any conferences.

“However, if the situation shifts into the late containment phase, we will issue an advisory on organising conferences,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham attended the Covid-19 Cluster Working Committee meeting that was chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“It is up to the organiser to the make the decision (whether to proceed or postpone the conferences or events).

“On our side, the government has not imposed any restrictions,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He also urged the people to refer to the ministry if they want to check on the latest situation involving the outbreak of the infection in the country.

He said the people can check for updates by calling the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre’s hotline number at 03-88810200, 03-88810600 or 03-88810700 instead of circulating and sharing unverified news.

“There are a lot of fake news (related to Covid-19 in the country being circulated).

“If you are not sure or need verification, the ministry would like to advise the people to get in touch with us through the hotline,” he said.