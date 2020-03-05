Sources say MACC chief has resigned, Latheefa says no comment

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumours are swirling that Latheefa Koya has resigned from her post as the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Sources told the New Straits Times that Latheefa has tendered her resignation as MACC chief commissioner.

When asked by reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court today on rumours she had sent in her resignation letter, Latheefa however declined to comment.

Latheefa's entry into the MACC which took place after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government took over Putrajaya from Barisan Nasional (BN) in the last general election was viewed by many as a political appointment.

She was appointed by then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who said the decision to make her MACC chief commissioner was his alone and was not discussed with the Cabinet.

The former PKR central leadership council member assumed her role as the commission's chief on June 1, 2019, taking over from Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

"I didn’t have to ask the Cabinet; I asked other people who know about the character of this person and there was no need for the Cabinet to decide, (because) if the Cabinet makes a decision it restricts me. So in this I was free to evaluate whoever was proposed and I picked,” Dr Mahathir had said with regard to his pick.

On why he chose her, Dr Mahathir said: "Because she is very strict; she sees what is the truth... we need somebody who has a strong character."

