Health D-G: Close contacts of Covid-19 patients being identified

KUALA LUMPUR: The spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia remains under control, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today, stressing that the country is still in the "early containment" phase.

He said this was made based on an assessment conducted by the Health Ministry.

In the meantime, he said the public should provide full cooperation to the ministry during investigation, tracing of close contacts and treatment of patients.

He said close contacts with those tested positive for Covid-19 will be identified.

"They will be contacted by the ministry through a health team at district health offices, and they will have to undergo further investigation and test." he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said programme organisers are encouraged to evaluate events that involved large number of participants and attendees at public places.

“If they decided to proceed as planned, the organisers are advised to implement prevention and undertake control measures among the participants to ensure there is no transmission of Covid-19 during their programmes."

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry will also continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation from time to time.

“Close contact tracing activities are still ongoing and the public will be informed on any updates.”