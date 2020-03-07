Family members of MH17 victims given opportunity to speak during trial

AMSTERDAM: Family members of the 298 people killed when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot out of the sky will be given an opportunity to speak during the trial to start on Monday.

They can use the time accorded to underscore the impact of the tragedy on their lives.

District Court of The Hague press judge Yolande Wijnnobel said family members could address the court directly or submit a written impact assessment.

"The court will take the time to review their statements," she told Malaysian media here.

Wijnnobel explained that family members would usually appear only after the court has heard the merits of the case.

However, should the relatives be unable to attend, Wijnnobel pointed out that they could be involved in other ways.

"They can lodge a claim for compensation, state the harm they have suffered, and the quantum of damages sought."

They can, at the same time, follow proceedings which will be livestreamed on the www.courtMH17.com website in English and Dutch on all hearing dates.

The MH17 trial will commence at 10am (5pm Malaysian time) on Monday at the heavily-secured Schiphol Judicial Court (JCS) complex in Badhoevedorp here.

JCS, a grey and austere complex, is situated just next to the Schiphol international airport, where MH17 took off on July 17, 2014 on its ill-fated journey to Kuala Lumpur.

On trial will be four suspects identified by the Netherlands' Public Prosecution Service – Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. They are not expected to be present.

Three judges will preside over the case, with two other judges acting in a reserve capacity.

District Court of The Hague press judge Yolande Wijnnobel- NSTP/CHOK SUAT LING

A Joint Investigative Team (JIT), led by Dutch authorities and comprising investigators from Malaysia, Australia, Belgium and Ukraine, concluded in 2016 that the flight was shot down by a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile.

The JIT identified the launch location as a field in eastern Ukraine, which at the time was in territory controlled by pro-Russian fighters.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement and slammed JIT’s conclusions as “openly biased” and “one-sided”.

The specific charges against the four accused are expected to be:

• Causing the crash of flight MH17, resulting in the death of all persons on board, punishable pursuant to Article 168 of the Dutch Criminal Code

• The murder of the 298 persons on board of flight MH17, punishable pursuant to Article 289 of the Dutch Criminal Code.

Dutch investigators have issued international arrest warrants for the four and placed them on international wanted lists. But they did not issue extradition requests because no extradition of nationals is available under the Ukrainian or Russian constitutions.

International justice expert Stephanie van den Berg said convictions for murder or the intentional downing of an aircraft could result in sentences of up to life imprisonment.

Van den Berg said the first week of the trial will not deal with the substance of the case but be largely procedural.

"The prosecution will lay out the exact charges and the future course of proceedings.

"All the names of the MH17 passengers and crew will also be read out," she added.