Tourism Ministry to launch 3 major events next month to boost domestic travels

KOTA BARU: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is geared up to give more emphasis on boosting domestic tourism following the global Covid-19 outbreak.

Its secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat said the ministry will roll out several programmes to promote domestic tourism, including platforms that will involve collaborations with industry players such as hotels and airline company.

“We call upon all the main industry players in the tourism, hotel and airlines industries to gather in one arena to make an offer to the public.

“We have met and have had talks with the hotel industry players on how many rooms are available. We also had talks with airline companies,” he said in a press conference at the launch of the ‘Kemakmuran Seni Bersama Komuniti’ programme organised by National Art Gallery and Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) in Pulau Gajah here today.

Noor Zari said every industry player should work together in promoting and boosting the Malaysian tourism industry.

He also said that there will be three big programmes held by the hotels, airline and other tourism industry players early next month that would gather all of them in one expo.

This programme will be a platform for these industry players to feature their offers to the public.

“Throughout last year, the government has collected about RM80 billion from domestic tourism in the country.

“We hope that with this alternative, it will boost the domestic tourism industry despite the spread of Covid-19.” he said.