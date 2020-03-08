Cooking delights Down Under

ENGKU Putri Irna Mysara Mohsin went to Melbourne 10 years ago to pursue her tertiary education at La Trobe University.

But as fate would have it, she stayed on upon completion of her studies. Together with her husband Ahmad Ariff Azmi, she set up a restaurant serving Malay-sian dishes and family recipes.

“We realised that there was no restaurant or eatery that offered really good Malay food that reminded us of home, unlike Chinese and Indian cuisine where there were quite a few places that served good fare.

“We missed eating nasi lemak, masak lemak and laksa, and at the time, it was difficult to get such food where we were.

“So since there was a recession at the time and jobs were hard to come by, we decided to start a food business.

STARTING OUT

“Initially, we did food catering out of our home kitchen, offering the family recipe for laksa Johor.

“The demand for it grew in no time, as people liked it very much. We developed a following,” said Irna.

In the beginning, the couple went out and took part in food bazaars and also set up a stall during functions and festivities held at the Malaysia Hall there, and this was how the word spread about their laksa Johor.

According to the 31-year-old entrepreneur, being independent while living in a foreign land involved cooking on their own instead of eating out to save money.

This is where she honed her skills at cooking, as she experimented with local dishes.

“Apart from referring to family and friends for tips and advice, I also went online.

“We started our YouTube channel where we shared our recipes on how to prepare Malay dishes.

“From the YouTube channel and catering business, we garnered a lot of interest and we knew that we could take it further.

“So we came up with the idea of setting up a Malay restaurant in Melbourne and proposed it to a couple of investors.

“Mind you, it was anything but easy, but eventually, after all those presentations and discussions, we got the investment.

“And this is how Sijori Malay Eatery started,” she said proudly.

OPPORTUNITIES AND

CHALLENGES

Located in the suburb of Bundoora, Sijori has been running for four years.

Over the short period, it has become a top eatery for delighting not just the Malaysian community in Australia, but also Australians and other nationalities with its menu made up of favourite Malaysian dishes.

And mind you, neither of them had formal training in culinary arts.

Irna said in the beginning, it wasn’t all easygoing as they had to endure challenges and setbacks in their quest to make their restaurant the go-to place for Malay cuisine.

“Remember, we were not professionally-trained chefs. We could not make heads or tails out of running a restaurant, which sat 40.

“We were opening an eatery that specialised in Malay food and cuisine, and we had to come up with an entire menu of offerings in a foreign land all on our own.

“Thankfully, my husband Ariff and I did not rush blindly into things and instead made sure that we did our homework.

“We were able to craft a good menu, while learning what was required to open and run a restaurant.

“We did countless cooking experiments to make sure the dishes we offered tasted just right and were as delicious as how we enjoyed it back home, as we pride ourselves on authenticity,” said Irna, who together with Ariff, were adamant on being purveyors of Malay food and cuisine as well as goodwill ambassadors of Malay heritage and culture on a plate.

A HIT WITH MALAY DISHES

Fast forward to the present day, laksa Johor is still served at their restaurant and remains a firm favourite with their patrons.

But the restaurant’s appeal has also grown, thanks to dishes that caught on to the palate of those who live in and around Melbourne and the state of Victoria.

“Another best-selling dish at our restaurant is nasi goreng kampung, as even though there are other restaurants that serve different versions of fried rice, ours has that special Malay taste that many of our customers love.

“The other best-sellers are roti canai, nasi lemak, and curry mee. In terms of beverages, our teh tarik is a firm favourite.

“The Australian public, specifically those in and around Melbourne, love our restaurant and the food that we serve, so we are very happy and thankful to put Malay cuisine on the Australian food scene.

“I have to point out that many of our customers and patrons have never been to Malaysia, let alone tasted Malay food.

“So when they come to our restaurant and try the food, they are delighted.

“I can’t tell you just how pleased and happy we are to get such responses, because apart from helping them to understand Malaysian cuisine, they also have a positive impression about Malaysia.

“With the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign, we’re proud to be able to play a part in spreading the good word about our beloved country.”

REWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Irna’s hard work is beginning to reap even more dividends and rewards as she was also recently featured on the Australian Food Channel for her signature Laksa Johor dish where she was interviewed by the winner of MasterChef Australia 2017, Malay-sian-born Diana Chan.

On the person who inspired and influenced her to dabble in cooking, she mentioned her father without hesitation.

“I remember when I was 8 years old, my dad took me into the kitchen and taught me how to make his favourite strawberry jam.

“This sparked my interest in cooking, and from then on, it came naturally. I am thankful that I come from a family that loves cooking good food.”