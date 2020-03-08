Covid-19: No plan to bring home all Malaysians in China

KUALA LUMPUR: The government does not plan on repatriating some 20,000 Malaysians from China, including in Hubei province, amidst a second wave of Covid-19 infections here.

Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, said the government's stance is in line with recent developments, including reports that no Malaysian in China tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have also not received any request from Malaysians there (in China) to be brought home.

"So far, everything is under control. We have set up a WeChat group to keep in touch and obtain information on any need or help they require," he told Berita Harian, today.

On Feb 4, the Malaysian government brought back 107 Malaysians stranded in Hubei in a special operation. This was followed by a second evacuation mission on Feb 26, which repatriated 66 Malaysians and their non-citizen family members.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) senior deputy director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said the agency has no intention of launching a third mission to bring Malaysians back from China.

"So far, there has been no need for it or request from any party for Nadma to carry out the mission.

"This also did not arise at a meeting between Nadma and the Chief Secretary to the Government (Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali) on Friday.

"However, we are always in contact with the relevant agencies and authorities to stay up-to-date with the latest situation," he said.